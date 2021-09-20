University and Bobby Foster reopened after hazmat incident

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 20, 2021 03:12 PM
Created: September 20, 2021 01:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Both directions of Bobby Foster and University Boulevard reopened after a Monday afternoon hazmat incident at an area business.
According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, employees at Kevo Thermal, at 5600 University Blvd., were evacuated due to a possible toxic gas leak. Authorities worked to shut off the source of the leak.
BCSO deputies were detouring traffic to alternate routes, away from the intersection. Nearby businesses were also advised to shelter-in-place.
