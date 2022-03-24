Crash, sinkhole closes University and Menaul intersection

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The intersection of University and Menaul has been closed after a vehicle crashed into a nearby fire hydrant.
The water has been shut off in the area and traffic is being diverted.
According to the Water Authority, repairs to the hydrant may be delayed while police investigate the crash. A large amount of water has streamed into the roadway and created a sinkhole.
Water Authority officials said crews are working as quickly as possible to fix the leak, but at this time, it is not known how long the repairs may take.
Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection.
