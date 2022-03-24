Crash, sinkhole closes University and Menaul intersection | KOB 4
Crash, sinkhole closes University and Menaul intersection

Crash, sinkhole closes University and Menaul intersection

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 24, 2022 04:48 PM
Created: March 24, 2022 02:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The intersection of University and Menaul has been closed after a vehicle crashed into a nearby fire hydrant.

The water has been shut off in the area and traffic is being diverted.

According to the Water Authority, repairs to the hydrant may be delayed while police investigate the crash. A large amount of water has streamed into the roadway and created a sinkhole.

Water Authority officials said crews are working as quickly as possible to fix the leak, but at this time, it is not known how long the repairs may take.

Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


