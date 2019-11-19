University hosts discussion of state education lawsuit | KOB 4
University hosts discussion of state education lawsuit

The Associated Press
Updated: November 19, 2019 07:20 AM
Created: November 19, 2019 07:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A court ruling about insufficient opportunities at public schools in the state is the subject of an upcoming public discussion at New Mexico State University.

Experts in public education are inviting residents to join a discussion Thursday in Las Cruces about the lawsuit and responses to it.

State lawmakers have increased spending on public-school salaries and longer academic calendars at many schools. But parents and school districts that sued the state say even more needs to be done to help disabled students and vulnerable children from poor households where English is not spoken.

The state trails most of the nation in average academic proficiency among students and high school graduation rates.

Criminal justice professor Dulcinea Lara says discussion will delve into implications of the district court ruling for students.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

