2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K

Marian Camacho
January 14, 2019 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northeast Albuquerque Circle K.

According to police, officers arrived on scene at the Circle K on University and Menaul early Monday morning to find two men with gunshot wounds. 

One man died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. 

APD officials say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and there is no information available on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

