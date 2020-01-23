University of New Mexico asks students to vote on new seal

Since 2017, the university has used an interim seal. That seal is included among the options up for consideration.

According to the university, the seal is not a logo, but rather a mark used on official insignia, diplomas and other documents. University officials said the goal is to choose a design that reflects the academic mission of New Mexico's flagship institution or the school's history and future and the cultures that coexist within the state.

The review and ranking period runs through Monday.

The Seal Committee will then meet to summarize public comment and vote. A recommendation will be made to University President Garnett Stokes, who will present the finalists to the Board of Regents during a Feb. 18 meeting. The regents will make the final decision.

To vote, click here.