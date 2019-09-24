University of New Mexico enrollment declines | KOB 4
Advertisement

University of New Mexico enrollment declines

University of New Mexico enrollment declines

Associated Press
September 24, 2019 11:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Enrollment at the University of New Mexico has declined by 6.5% causing budget shortfalls across the campus.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that the overall 22,792-student enrollment is down by 1,600 fewer students compared to last fall.
    
Officials say enrollment includes undergraduates, graduate, law and medical students and others.
    
School officials say the decrease would result in an estimated $4 million budget shortfall, because tuition and fee revenue will be less than the school was predicting.
    
Officials say the decline is a residual effect from an unexpected 17% drop in freshmen last year and improvements to graduation rates.
    
Officials say it could also be that some students have decided to take basic courses at cheaper community colleges and some potential students have decided to work rather than enroll in college.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 24, 2019 11:15 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely
Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Deciding between being the hero or the good witness
Deciding between being the hero or the good witness
Advertisement



Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
University of New Mexico enrollment declines
University of New Mexico enrollment declines
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Presbyterian offers medication take-back program
Presbyterian offers medication take-back program
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant