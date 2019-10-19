University of New Mexico faculty, adjuncts vote on unionize | KOB 4
University of New Mexico faculty, adjuncts vote on unionize

The Associated Press
October 19, 2019 04:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Professors and adjunct teachers at New Mexico's largest university have voted to unionize.

The University of New Mexico announced Friday the adjunct and faculty endorsed two proposals in favor of union representation after two days of voting.

Results show members of the school's regular faculty voted 500 to 304 in favor of unionization. Adjunct faculty voted 256 to 26 in favor of forming their own union.

The move comes after a faculty union petition was filed in February.

Faculty members have complained that University of New Mexico professors are among the lowest paid in the country.

Created: October 19, 2019 04:18 PM

