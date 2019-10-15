University of New Mexico faculty to vote on unionizing | KOB 4
University of New Mexico faculty to vote on unionizing

The Associated Press
October 15, 2019 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Professors at the University of New Mexico are scheduled to vote this week on whether to unionize.
    
Two days of voting are slated to begin Wednesday around two separate possible bargaining units.
    
Faculty in these two groups will vote in one of two secret ballot elections. The two elections are separate and independent, but they are being carried out at the same time.
    
For each of the two elections, at least 40 percent of the eligible voters in that proposed bargaining unit must vote for it, or the effort to form a union fails.
    
The move comes after a faculty union petition was filed in February.
    
Faculty members have complained that University of New Mexico professors are among the lowest paid in the country.

Click here to see when and where voters can cast their ballots. 

Updated: October 15, 2019 07:44 AM
Created: October 15, 2019 06:19 AM

