University of New Mexico files complaint over naming rights

The Associated Press
Created: December 10, 2020 01:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has filed a complaint against one of its biggest donors in a naming rights dispute.

The university confirmed Thursday that it's seeking arbitration in a dispute with Dreamstyle Remodeling.

The company entered into what was expected to be a 10-year, $9 million agreement in 2017. The agreement included naming rights to University Stadium and University Arena.

Dreamstyle owner Larry Chavez paid the university $1.5 million, but there's conflict over what is still owed and if there is a contract in place at all.

Chavez says he proposed a new deal, but the university wouldn’t consider it until previous obligations were fulfilled.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

