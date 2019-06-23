University of New Mexico gets rare George Orwell collection | KOB 4
Advertisement

University of New Mexico gets rare George Orwell collection

University of New Mexico gets rare George Orwell collection

Associated Press
June 23, 2019 09:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A longtime advocate and employee of the University of New Mexico University Libraries is donating his collection of rare George Orwell books.
    
The university announced last week that professor and curator emeritus Russ Davidson has agreed to donate his Orwell book collection, which includes first editions of "Animal Farm" and "1984" in various languages.
    
Davidson's extensive collection also includes scarce editions of many of Orwell's other books, essays and journalistic writings.
    
The collection will be part of an Orwell exhibit in Zimmerman Library from September 2019 through spring of 2020.
    
Davidson worked at University Libraries for 25 years.
    
The British-born Orwell was known for his allegorical novella "Animal Farm" and dystopian novel "1984," both of which tackled totalitarianism. Orwell's "1984" has become a best-seller in the U.S. again during the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: June 23, 2019 09:38 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque
Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque
WB I-40 re-opened near Route 66 Casino following semi fire
WB I-40 re-opened near Route 66 Casino following semi fire
BCSO gang unit tackles crime in metro
BCSO gang unit tackles crime in metro
Advertisement




Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
WB I-40 re-opened near Route 66 Casino following semi fire
WB I-40 re-opened near Route 66 Casino following semi fire
University of New Mexico gets rare George Orwell collection
University of New Mexico gets rare George Orwell collection
BCSO gang unit tackles crime in metro
BCSO gang unit tackles crime in metro
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home