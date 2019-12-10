University of New Mexico hosts student chat with astronauts

The Associated Press
Created: December 10, 2019 06:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The University of New Mexico is hosting a live chat with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
The school says hundreds of students grades kindergarten through high school are expected to pack UNM's Student Union Building in Albuquerque for Tuesday's event.
Officials say it will be a chance for students to engage with NASA astronauts, space experts and others.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)