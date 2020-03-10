University of New Mexico police chief to retire | KOB 4
University of New Mexico police chief to retire

The Associated Press
Created: March 10, 2020 06:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico Police Chief Kevin McCabe has announced plans to retire.

McCabe said last week he will step down from his role as police chief of the state’s largest university at the end of June. He has been with the university’s police department since 2010 and served as chief since 2014.

McCabe, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, came to the University of New Mexico after retiring from the Albuquerque Police Department where he served for 24 years.

During his tenure, the university’s police department replaced aging apparatus and upgraded radios and dispatch equipment.

Officials say a national search for the university’s next chief of police will begin immediately.


