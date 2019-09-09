University of New Mexico provost warns against faculty union | KOB 4
Associated Press
September 09, 2019 09:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The provost of New Mexico's largest university says he is against a faculty union and is warning against its creation.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports University of New Mexico Provost James Paul Holloway in a campus memo emailed Thursday said while he doesn't have a vote in the matter, he doesn't think a union would be in the best interests of the university.
    
Holloway wrote that "a system driven by distinction, quality of the ideas and impact of individuals" are inconsistent with the core labor protection ideas of unionism.
    
Law Library professor Ernesto Longa called Holloway's email a classic union-busting technique.
    
Faculty members at New Mexico's largest university will vote on the creation of a faculty union on Oct. 16 and 17.

