University of New Mexico revamps film program amid demand | KOB 4
Associated Press
April 21, 2019 09:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has revamped its film and digital arts program amid the demand of film and television productions in the state.
    
The school announced this month it will offer new degree plans in the Department of Film and Digital Arts that will allow students to focus on film production, gaming and animation, or criticism.
    
Department chair James Stone says the changes were needed after Netflix announced it would be purchasing Albuquerque Studios and the state saw another increase in film production.
    
Cinematographer Barry Kirk and screenwriter Matt McDuffie will be among the professionals to teach.
    
Santa Fe Film Office executive director Eric Witt called the changes at the University of New Mexico "terrific news" and said they would help with the development of new technologies and applications.

