Univ. of Washington COVID-19 model predicts decrease in death toll, state leaders remain skeptical

Stay-at-home orders in New Mexico are about limiting the spread of COVID-19, preventing more deaths, and protecting the state’s health care systems. Our state leaders said those efforts are making a difference, but the question of just how much of a difference still remains.

According to the model from the University of Washington, New Mexico has already passed its peak. The model recommends slowly re-opening businesses by May 18., but last week state officials cautioned people on those projections.

“We’re seeing a downward trend in our forecast deaths like the Washington model because of the social distancing and because of the slowing of the rate of increase in cases,” said Dr. Scrase, Secretary of Human Services. “We’re looking at five or six models every week, but the one we can actually put our own data into and change, and the model in which the curve actually bends is the one we’re using in New Mexico.”

Last week state officials projected the statewide surge—when hospitals are at full capacity— will be early May. The peak in our state—when hospitals and ICUs are beyond full capacity—is expected to be late May.

Dr. Scrase told KOB 4 last week they have a team of around 25 people who meet every Tuesday to update that model, taking into consideration the rural nature of our state and the multi-cultural issues.