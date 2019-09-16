University post draws interest from top political aides | KOB 4
University post draws interest from top political aides

Associated Press
September 16, 2019 10:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Top political aides and a couple local government officials are among those interested in a new high-paying job at the University of New Mexico.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports the state's flagship school is in the process of hiring its first chief government relations officer. It's a new post created by UNM President Garnett Stokes as part of her effort to reorganize top officials at the school.
    
The more than two dozen applicants include Santiago Chavez, the Albuquerque mayor's chief of staff, and Keith Gardner, who served as the chief of staff for former Gov. Susana Martinez.
    
Also on the list are Bernalillo County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins and Alan Armijo, the director of constituent services at Albuquerque City Hall.
    
The university has yet to select a finalist for the job.

Associated Press


Created: September 16, 2019 10:47 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

