University, public schools announce fall semester plans

The Associated Press
Updated: July 16, 2020 06:38 AM
Created: July 16, 2020 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has announced its reopening plan for the fall semester with coursework offered both in-person and remotely starting in August.

University officials announced the plan at a regents meeting Tuesday. The fall semester begins Aug. 17.

Officials say thermometers will be included in welcome kits for students, and any confirmed COVID-19 cases will be addressed with cleaning and contact tracing.

Public school districts including West Las Vegas, Los Alamos and Las Cruces are opting for virtual classes to start the fall semester.

Santa Fe schools are considering a similar plan. New Mexico on Wednesday reported an additional 330 confirmed cases.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

