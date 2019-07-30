Unknown leaking substance leads to evacuations in North Valley
July 30, 2019 05:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Fire Department is responding to leaking drums of an "unknown substance" in the North Valley.
The drums are located on the 6000 block of Locust Street NE, near Osuna and Edith.
People in the area have been evacuated from the homes. The Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center has been set up as the designated evacuation center.
