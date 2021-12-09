UNM adds booster shot requirement to vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – University of New Mexico announced in a Wednesday release their vaccine mandate will now include a COVID-19 booster shot requirement.

Anyone who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before June 15 – or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before Oct. 15 – must provide documentation no later than Jan. 17, 2022, showing they received a booster shot.