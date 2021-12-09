UNM adds booster shot requirement to vaccine mandate

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: December 09, 2021 03:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – University of New Mexico announced in a Wednesday release their vaccine mandate will now include a COVID-19 booster shot requirement.
Anyone who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before June 15 – or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before Oct. 15 – must provide documentation no later than Jan. 17, 2022, showing they received a booster shot.
For anyone who received their second dose after June 15 – or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after Oct. 15 – they must provide documentation no later than within four weeks of eligibility, showing they received a booster shot.
The mandate's updated language states, "To be considered fully vaccinated, all current employees and students are required to receive a booster dose of the vaccine when eligible according to the FDA."
All newly admitted students will be required, no later than 10 days prior to the start of the semester, to provide documentation of full vaccination.
The mandate does not apply to employees at UNM hospitals, UNM Medical Group and the Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Any documentation verifying vaccination status or exemptions must be uploaded. To read the full updated mandate, click here.
UNM announced a vaccine requirement for all students and employees Aug. 2. 256 students were disenrolled in early November for not observing the mandate.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company