UNM Alumni Association hosts football watch party for fans

Kassi Nelson
September 14, 2019 10:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The UNM Alumni Association held a watch party for the Lobo football game against Notre Dame’s the Fighting Irish.

UNM traveled all the way to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame.

Trish Jones is both a Notre Dame and UNM alumna. She said the watch party was fun for fans on both sides.

“A good game, sportsmanship and have fun for everyone,” she said.

Clara Padilla, Silver President of the Albuquerque Chapter of the UNM Alumni Association said they invited fans from both teams to make the watch party interesting.

“We also thought it would be an interesting idea to invite the Notre Dame fans that live in Albuquerque and we’ve had a tremendous turnout from Notre Dame and from UNM,” Padilla said.

Albuquerque resident and Notre Dame alumnus Don Johnson said the Fighting Irish are definitely in the minority.

“There’s a few of us here. We’re a little outnumbered but it’s fun,” he said.

Even though the Lobos lost 66-14, the Lobos payout for the game was $1.1 million.

“It’s gonna give the UNM program a little financial shot in the arm which is really good,” Johnson said.

Despite the loss, Lobo fans are still proud.

“We love our Lobos,” Padilla said. 

Updated: September 14, 2019 10:37 PM
Created: September 14, 2019 10:26 PM

