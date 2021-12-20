UNM announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for events at The Pit

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 20, 2021 03:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Department of Athletics has announced a change in the entry requirements for all events at The Pit.
Patrons will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status. Officials said that proof of vaccination means having two shorts of Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The university has a responsibility to our student athletes, coaches, staff and the thousands of passionate Lobo fans, to do what we can to protect the health and safety of those competing, coaching, working, watching, and cheering the game,” said Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez. “We ask for your understanding and patience as the new requirements are implemented. Our fans are the reason The Pit is the iconic venue that it is and why our student-athletes compete every day to represent them and this great state. Please help us keep our student-athletes and everyone in our community safe.”
UNM officials said Lobo fans could also provide proof of a negative COVID test – a PCR test within 72 hours of the event or an antigen test within 24 hours of the event. Home COVID tests will not be valid.
The new directive will start with the women's and men's basketball games on Dec. 28. It will not apply to fans that are under 12 years old.
