UNM announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for events at The Pit

“The university has a responsibility to our student athletes, coaches, staff and the thousands of passionate Lobo fans, to do what we can to protect the health and safety of those competing, coaching, working, watching, and cheering the game,” said Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez. “We ask for your understanding and patience as the new requirements are implemented. Our fans are the reason The Pit is the iconic venue that it is and why our student-athletes compete every day to represent them and this great state. Please help us keep our student-athletes and everyone in our community safe.”

UNM officials said Lobo fans could also provide proof of a negative COVID test – a PCR test within 72 hours of the event or an antigen test within 24 hours of the event. Home COVID tests will not be valid.