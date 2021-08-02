UNM announces vaccine requirement for upcoming fall semester

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico announced that staff and students are required to get their COVID-19 vaccine this fall semester.
The Administrative Mandate goes into effect Monday, Aug. 2, and the deadline to be fully vaccinated is Sept. 30.
“We made the decision to draft a policy to consider, and I think we were the only university to actually go to the length of drafting the policy and putting it out there publicly, so the first time we wanted to do was explore that and get some reaction from our community," said Cinnamon Blair, UNM spokesperson.
The mandate applies to anyone accessing university facilities or participating in activities on any UNM campus.
The City of Albuquerque also re-instated its mask mandate Monday, requiring people to wear a mask inside city facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
