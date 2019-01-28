UNM athletes head to the Roundhouse amid sport cuts

Today, athletes will head to the Roundhouse in Santa Fe as legislators consider House Bill 320 which calls for $2 million in funding to be used to reinstate the programs.

KOB received a statement from the men’s soccer team after players were asked to send representatives for a “meet and greet” at the Legislature.

“We were surprised that UNM asked us to do this, considering that the university has voted to eliminate our team, as well as the beach volleyball and ski teams. But we recognize the importance that Lobo sports have to our community, and we want to do everything we can to make sure UNM’s student-athletes receive as much support as possible from the Legislature. We stand together with our fellow Lobos, and so we are happy to send two of our teammates to this UNM event. We hope that UNM, our Governor and our state legislators will find a way for our team, as well as the beach volleyball and ski teams, to have the opportunity to compete for UNM for many years to come.”

