UNM athletes head to the Roundhouse amid sport cuts | KOB 4
Advertisement

UNM athletes head to the Roundhouse amid sport cuts

Marian Camacho
January 28, 2019 06:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Some UNM athletes and supporters will head to the Roundhouse as a bill works its way through the Legislature in hopes of saving three sports programs.

Advertisement

In July, UNM’s Board of Regents voted to cut four sports amid a budget shortfall and the need to meet Title IX requirements.

Men’s and women’s skiing, men’s soccer and beach volleyball are set to be cut after the 2018-19 season.

Today, athletes will head to the Roundhouse in Santa Fe as legislators consider House Bill 320 which calls for $2 million in funding to be used to reinstate the programs.

KOB received a statement from the men’s soccer team after players were asked to send representatives for a “meet and greet” at the Legislature.

“We were surprised that UNM asked us to do this, considering that the university has voted to eliminate our team, as well as the beach volleyball and ski teams. But we recognize the importance that Lobo sports have to our community, and we want to do everything we can to make sure UNM’s student-athletes receive as much support as possible from the Legislature. We stand together with our fellow Lobos, and so we are happy to send two of our teammates to this UNM event. We hope that UNM, our Governor and our state legislators will find a way for our team, as well as the beach volleyball and ski teams, to have the opportunity to compete for UNM for many years to come.”

Click here to view more on the proposed bill.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 28, 2019 06:35 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school
Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
New Mexico land boss ready to 'dance' with oil industry
New Mexico land boss ready to 'dance' with oil industry
Family continues to search for missing mother
Family continues to search for missing mother
Advertisement




Legislature considers authorization of life-ending medication
Legislature considers authorization of life-ending medication
UNM athletes head to the Roundhouse amid sport cuts
UNM athletes head to the Roundhouse amid sport cuts
Local hospital one of first to roll out new, innovative procedure
Local hospital one of first to roll out new, innovative procedure
Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school
Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school
Family continues to search for missing mother
Family continues to search for missing mother