UNM athletic director, baseball coach reflect on life of slain baseball player
Patrick Hayes
June 04, 2019 06:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been one month since UNM baseball player Jackson Weller was shot and killed in Nob Hill.
UNM baseball coach Ray Birmingham and UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez talked to KOB 4 Tuesday about Weller's death.
Birmingham said he spent Memorial Day weekend with Weller's family. He said they gave him Weller's first autographed baseball – signed by Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry.
The coach said that Weller was actually on a date when he was killed.
"He had nervously waited months to ask this young lady out," Birmingham said. "It was their first date and they were in line and he was buying her some food before they went home and that's when it happened."
Nuñez said he's working overtime to make sure crime doesn't continue to impact student athletes.
"As the leader of our department, my responsibility is all our coaching staff and student athletes, and if that means being an advocate, partnering up with anyone, I'm going to do that," Nuñez said.
He said he's been happy with the response from the city and the state when it comes to fighting crime around campus, but he's going to continue to look for ways to make things safer for students.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 04, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: June 04, 2019 05:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved