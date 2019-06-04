UNM athletic director, baseball coach reflect on life of slain baseball player

The coach said that Weller was actually on a date when he was killed.

"He had nervously waited months to ask this young lady out," Birmingham said. "It was their first date and they were in line and he was buying her some food before they went home and that's when it happened."

Nuñez said he's working overtime to make sure crime doesn't continue to impact student athletes.

"As the leader of our department, my responsibility is all our coaching staff and student athletes, and if that means being an advocate, partnering up with anyone, I'm going to do that," Nuñez said.

He said he's been happy with the response from the city and the state when it comes to fighting crime around campus, but he's going to continue to look for ways to make things safer for students.