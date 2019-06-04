UNM athletic director, baseball coach reflect on life of slain baseball player | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM athletic director, baseball coach reflect on life of slain baseball player

Patrick Hayes
June 04, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been one month since UNM baseball player Jackson Weller was shot and killed in Nob Hill

Advertisement

UNM baseball coach Ray Birmingham and UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez talked to KOB 4 Tuesday about Weller's death. 

Birmingham said he spent Memorial Day weekend with Weller's family. He said they gave him Weller's first autographed baseball – signed by Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry. 

The coach said that Weller was actually on a date when he was killed. 

"He had nervously waited months to ask this young lady out," Birmingham said. "It was their first date and they were in line and he was buying her some food before they went home and that's when it happened."

Nuñez said he's working overtime to make sure crime doesn't continue to impact student athletes. 

"As the leader of our department, my responsibility is all our coaching staff and student athletes, and if that means being an advocate, partnering up with anyone, I'm going to do that," Nuñez said. 

He said he's been happy with the response from the city and the state when it comes to fighting crime around campus, but he's going to continue to look for ways to make things safer for students. 

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: June 04, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: June 04, 2019 05:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Reported explosion injures 3 people in northwest Albuquerque
Reported explosion injures 3 people in northwest Albuquerque
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Judge refuses to revoke driving privileges from man accused of causing deadly crash
Woman's body found in resort room, warrant issued for person of interest
An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony McCants. He has been named as a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman.
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
Thief breaks into Albuquerque paleta shop
AFR responding to abundance of non-emergencies
AFR responding to abundance of non-emergencies
Advertisement




UNM athletic director, baseball coach reflect on life of slain baseball player
UNM athletic director, baseball coach reflect on life of slain baseball player
School board member wants lawmakers to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21
School board member wants lawmakers to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21
Developer plans to restore Monterey Motel on Central
Developer plans to restore Monterey Motel on Central
SFPD: Car crashes are down after Operation Spring Blitz
SFPD: Car crashes are down after Operation Spring Blitz
Albuquerque City Council still split over new voting system
Albuquerque City Council still split over new voting system