UNM athletics director's aunt among those missing in Florida condo collapse

Casey Torres
Updated: June 25, 2021 05:22 PM
Created: June 25, 2021 11:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez tweeted that his aunt is one of the people still unaccounted for after a 12-story condo collapsed near Miami Beach Thursday.

Nuñez is asking for prayers from everyone as crews continue to search for survivors.

His aunt's name is Maggie Vazquez-Bello.

Florida Governor Rob DeSantis said the incident has been gut-wrenching, but they won't stop searching.

Watch the video above for more.


