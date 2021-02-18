UNM Athletics, Lobo Club kick off new fundraising event

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday, UNM Lobo Club and UNM Athletics will host their inaugural #LobosGiveDay.
The athletics department and Lobo Club are looking for funds to support specific projects about mental health, nutrition and education.
The Lobo Club is the nonprofit organization that raises money for student-athlete scholarships, facilities and other sports-related activities.
Organizers told KOB 4 that the pandemic has forced the department and nonprofit to look for new ways to raise funds.
"We are continuing to make sure we, one — continue to fund the scholarships for our student-athletes. Two – provide them with the type of experience we promised to them that they deserve to have at the University of New Mexico and three – give them the resources to represent all of us in competition, the classroom and community," said Jalen Dominguez, the Lobo Club's executive director.
Incentives and prizes are available for all champions, including a free t-shirt for signing up.
To learn more about donating on #LobosGiveDay, click here.
