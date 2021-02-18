UNM Athletics, Lobo Club kick off new fundraising event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday, UNM Lobo Club and UNM Athletics will host their inaugural #LobosGiveDay.



The athletics department and Lobo Club are looking for funds to support specific projects about mental health, nutrition and education.



The Lobo Club is the nonprofit organization that raises money for student-athlete scholarships, facilities and other sports-related activities.

Organizers told KOB 4 that the pandemic has forced the department and nonprofit to look for new ways to raise funds.