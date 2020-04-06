UNM Athletics sponsors pledge campaign that encourages social distancing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The University of New Mexico Athletics is launching a pledge campaign to help encourage people to stay home and follow health guidelines.

“Together with our friends at UNM health we are asking you to take a pledge,” explained UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales in a video posted to Twitter. “The Lobos Lead pledge, a pledge in which you follow the directions of the New Mexico Department of Health and ask others to do so as well.”