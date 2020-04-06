UNM Athletics sponsors pledge campaign that encourages social distancing | KOB 4
UNM Athletics sponsors pledge campaign that encourages social distancing

Nathan O'Neal
Created: April 06, 2020 05:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The University of New Mexico Athletics is launching a pledge campaign to help encourage people to stay home and follow health guidelines.

“Together with our friends at UNM health we are asking you to take a pledge,” explained UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales in a video posted to Twitter. “The Lobos Lead pledge, a pledge in which you follow the directions of the New Mexico Department of Health and ask others to do so as well.”

Coach Gonzales said signing up for the pledge can land people one of two prizes.

“First, a ticket to our opening football game August 29 against Idaho State,” he said. “I hope we pack the stadium or second, another great prize selected by the UNM athletic departments.”

The details of the pledge are social distancing, staying home, and practicing good hygiene among other health recommendations.

“Let's do this together, let's fight COVID-19. Let's protect New Mexico. Let's protect Lobos everywhere,” Coach Gonzales said.

To sign up for the Lobos Lead pledge, click here


