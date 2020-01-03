UNM basketball player accuses university of violating constitutional rights

Caldwell is accused of battery but has not been charged or convicted.

"And so we're suing in federal court asking he be reinstated at least pending a formal hearing on these allegations,” said his attorney, Paul Kennedy.

Kennedy believes UNM has a chronic problem when it comes to following the law.

The lawsuit states, “For years, Defendant UNM has gone a step further in suspending accused students, including (Caldwell), before making any finding against them whatsoever.”

Kennedy told KOB 4, "Nobody gave him written notification of the charges, nobody presented evidence against him and they closed up the university for the holidays and said see you later."

The allegations were forwarded to Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez. However, Torrez has recused from investigating the matter because his wife, Nasha Torrez, is the dean of students at UNM.

A spokesperson for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office sent the following statement:

“As the Dean of Students at the University of New Mexico, Nasha Torrez is required to participate in all student conduct cases, including those involving allegations of criminal activity. Yesterday, a student athlete filed a federal lawsuit challenging the emergency ban issued by the Dean's office. As a result of these developments, District Attorney Torrez has determined that the recently referred criminal case against this student, and another case involving a different student athlete, shall be referred to the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office for independent evaluation and, if necessary, prosecution.”

KOB 4 reached out to the University of New Mexico and the athletic department. Officials did not want to comment on pending litigation.