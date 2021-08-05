UNM Board of Regents unanimously supports vaccination requirement

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 05, 2021 01:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The University of New Mexico Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday morning to support President Garnett Stokes' vaccination requirement.
The mandate requires all students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 30.
Individuals are exempt if they have a qualifying disability, serious medical condition, treatment restrictions or precautions recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control. Students requiring exemption must submit a request to the Accessibility Resource Center.
Individuals are also exempt on the basis of religious belief, practice or observance. Students and employees who are granted the accommodation must upload documentation of the accommodation at the vaccine verification site.
UNM's vaccination incnetive programs will continue until August 31.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company