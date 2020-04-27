UNM Bureau of Business and Economic Research finalizes state economic forecast

The business data won’t be able to predict how the public will behave and warns of economic fallout should business resume too early.

“There's no question that the stay-at-home order hurts businesses, but at the same time there's a very significant risk. I think what could even be more difficult is if we go back to work too early. This isn't just a public health issue, this is from an economic point of view. If you go back and it doesn't work out and people start getting sick again and you have to go through a second or third round of shutdowns, that significantly prolongs the crisis,” Mitchell said.

