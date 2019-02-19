UNM Children's Hospital going above and beyond for families | KOB 4
Advertisement

UNM Children's Hospital going above and beyond for families

KOB Web Staff
February 19, 2019 08:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For many families who spend a lot of time at UNM Children's Hospital, they receive more than just treatment for their children.

Advertisement

KOB caught up with one family who says the hospital really has gone above and beyond for their son.

Watch the full video for more.

This Thursday and Friday, UNM Children's Hospital is teaming up with 100.3 The Peak for its annual Radiothon.

Click here for information on the upcoming Radiothon and find out how you can help.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: February 19, 2019 08:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Snow prompts delays, closures across New Mexico
Snow prompts delays, closures across New Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Woman claims accused Cleveland HS shooter made previous threats
Woman claims accused Cleveland HS shooter made previous threats
Drivers dealing with wind, icy roads in East Mountains
Drivers dealing with wind, icy roads in East Mountains
Advertisement




Snow prompts delays, closures across New Mexico
Snow prompts delays, closures across New Mexico
Forecast: Parts of NM could see 12 inches of snow
Forecast: Parts of NM could see 12 inches of snow
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
In response to abortion bill, pro-lifers come together for prayer in Santa Fe
In response to abortion bill, pro-lifers come together for prayer in Santa Fe
American Legion Post needs help pulling off 100th anniversary celebration
American Legion Post needs help pulling off 100th anniversary celebration