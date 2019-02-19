UNM Children's Hospital going above and beyond for families
KOB Web Staff
February 19, 2019 08:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For many families who spend a lot of time at UNM Children's Hospital, they receive more than just treatment for their children.
KOB caught up with one family who says the hospital really has gone above and beyond for their son.
Watch the full video for more.
This Thursday and Friday, UNM Children's Hospital is teaming up with 100.3 The Peak for its annual Radiothon.
Click here for information on the upcoming Radiothon and find out how you can help.
