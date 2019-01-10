UNM, CNM receive $2 million grant to strengthen humanities programs

According to Mark Peceny, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UNM, the grant will deepen the existing partnership between the humanities programs at UNM and CNM.

“We’ve had previous grants that help us support transfer students in STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and math),” Peceny said. “And now this grant gives us an opportunity to really build similar kinds of support systems to help students move from CNM to UNM in the humanities.”

Funding from the grant will be utilized in numerous capacities, including jointly planned events and outreach activities to stimulate student interest in the humanities.

Additionally, the funding will go to a summer academy for CNM students in the humanities who are considering a transfer to UNM and to providing a stipend for graduate assistants who will act as student navigators to help CNM students successfully transfer to UNM.