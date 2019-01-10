UNM, CNM receive $2 million grant to strengthen humanities programs | KOB 4
UNM, CNM receive $2 million grant to strengthen humanities programs

KOB Web Staff
January 10, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College are receiving a joint grant in an effort to increase the number of students pursuing degrees in the humanities.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has approved a joint grant of $2 million for the institutions. UNM will receive $1.2 million of the three-year grant and CNM will receive $800,000.

New Mexico is well-known for having more job opportunities within the STEM fields but this grant will help to encourage job growth in other fields. 

According to Mark Peceny, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UNM, the grant will deepen the existing partnership between the humanities programs at UNM and CNM.

“We’ve had previous grants that help us support transfer students in STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and math),” Peceny said. “And now this grant gives us an opportunity to really build similar kinds of support systems to help students move from CNM to UNM in the humanities.”

Funding from the grant will be utilized in numerous capacities, including jointly planned events and outreach activities to stimulate student interest in the humanities.

Additionally, the funding will go to a summer academy for CNM students in the humanities who are considering a transfer to UNM and to providing a stipend for graduate assistants who will act as student navigators to help CNM students successfully transfer to UNM.

KOB Web Staff


