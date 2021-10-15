UNM cold case homicide suspect confesses to third homicide from the 1980s

Gonzales was walking with a friend along Central Avenue, east of Tingley Drive, at around 1:15 a.m., when they were approached by someone in a car. The car's occupant fired at the girls, striking Gonzales who succumbed to her wounds after being taken to the hospital.

In August, APD revealed Apodaca had confessed to the June 22, 1988 stabbing homicide of UNM student Althea Oakeley and the shooting homicide of 18-year-old Kaitlyn Arquette in 1989. Apodaca gave the confession after UNM police arrested him in July for violating his probation.