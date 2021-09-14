UNM College of Nursing ranks among top 6% best in U.S.

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – U.S. News & World Report's 2022 edition of Best Colleges ranked University of New Mexico's undergraduate nursing program at No. 43 in the country.
UNM's nursing program ranked No. 43 out of 700 programs.
Multiple UNM College of Nursing master’s programs are also nationally ranked. The master of science of nursing program is ranked 3rd out of 10 Mountain West programs and the nurse midwifery program is ranked 11th in the nation.
This is the first year of the Report's “Undergraduate Nursing Programs.” The rankings are based off data points for each school in 17 areas related to academic excellence.
