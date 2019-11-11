UNM community honors veterans at alumni chapel

"Many people don't understand what it's like to be in a military family. They don't understand the sacrifice. Whenever my dad would be deployed, I would constantly be worrying about him,” she said.

One attendee told KOB 4 they are proud to honor service men and women.

"We all come from different walks of life, culture, beliefs and language but we all have the same love of family, spirit, dignity and honor,” said Retired Lt. Col. Michael Tachias.