UNM community honors veterans at alumni chapel

Colton Shone
Created: November 11, 2019 08:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Members of the UNM community came together to honor veterans at the UNM Alumni Memorial Chapel.
Mark Johnson with the Veteran Resource Center reminded people that freedom has a price.
"There are nearly 200,000 U.S. service members that are deployed around the globe who won't be spending the day with their families,” he said.
UNM Student Kaylee Estrada knows how tough that feeling can be. Estrada is the daughter of a Marine.
"Many people don't understand what it's like to be in a military family. They don't understand the sacrifice. Whenever my dad would be deployed, I would constantly be worrying about him,” she said.
One attendee told KOB 4 they are proud to honor service men and women.
"We all come from different walks of life, culture, beliefs and language but we all have the same love of family, spirit, dignity and honor,” said Retired Lt. Col. Michael Tachias.
