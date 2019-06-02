UNM considering plan to put an iron fence around main campus | KOB 4
Associated Press
June 02, 2019 11:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - University of New Mexico officials reportedly is considering a plan to put a 10-foot-tall, wrought iron fence around the school's main campus for security purposes.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports that the proposal is contained in a 45-page "Main Campus Perimeter Security Access Study" commissioned by the university.
    
UNM officials aren't saying how seriously the proposal is being considered.
    
A spokesman for the university tells the Journal that the estimated cost of the project is about $1.6 million.
    
The study was done after the university issued a request for proposals for a security master plan that would detail current security threats, suggest possible solutions and estimate the cost for each proposal.
    
The proposed fence would cover 13,000 feet around the main campus with more than 25 entrance or exit points.
 

