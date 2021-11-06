UNM disenrolling 286 students for shirking vaccine mandate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

UNM disenrolling 286 students for shirking vaccine mandate

UNM disenrolling 286 students for shirking vaccine mandate

The Associated Press
Updated: November 06, 2021 08:37 PM
Created: November 06, 2021 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is disenrolling 286 students from classes for not complying with university’s requirement for vaccination against COVID-19.

University spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said the students being disenrolled took no action to comply with the requirement by Friday’s deadline.

Blair told the Albuquerque Journal that the students facing disenrollment received daily messages for over a month.

Under the requirement, students must show proof of vaccination or acquire an exemption for medical or religious reasons or only take remote-study classes off campus.

Exempted students on campus are required to submit weekly COVID-19 tests to the UNM vaccine verification site.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

UNM disenrolling 256 students for shirking vaccine mandate
UNM disenrolling 256 students for shirking vaccine mandate
UNM making changes at popular golf course that has dog owners upset
UNM making changes at popular golf course that has dog owners upset
Friends rally around East Mountain shooting survivor
Friends rally around East Mountain shooting survivor
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Emergency personnel respond to the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a
Follow up: New Mexico children receive COVID-19 vaccine
Follow up: New Mexico children receive COVID-19 vaccine