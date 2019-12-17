UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach | KOB 4
Advertisement

UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach

UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 17, 2019 03:47 PM
Created: December 17, 2019 01:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has learned that the University of New Mexico has hired a new head football coach. Sources tell KOB 4 that Arizona State University defensive coordinator and New Mexico native Danny Gonzales was selected to lead the team.

The announcement is expected to take place during Tuesday night's UNM basketball game. 

Advertisement

KOB 4 is still waiting on official confirmation from UNM. 

Gonzales graduated from Valley High School and the University of New Mexico. He played and coached for the Lobos under head coach Rocky Long.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Austin Denton, local sports broadcasting legend, dies at 18
Austin Denton, local sports broadcasting legend, dies at 18
Saudi student in alleged 'kill list' plot seeks release
Saudi student in alleged 'kill list' plot seeks release