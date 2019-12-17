UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has learned that the University of New Mexico has hired a new head football coach. Sources tell KOB 4 that Arizona State University defensive coordinator and New Mexico native Danny Gonzales was selected to lead the team.
The announcement is expected to take place during Tuesday night's UNM basketball game.
KOB 4 is still waiting on official confirmation from UNM.
Gonzales graduated from Valley High School and the University of New Mexico. He played and coached for the Lobos under head coach Rocky Long.
