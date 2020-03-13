UNM extends spring break by two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns | KOB 4
UNM extends spring break by two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

UNM extends spring break by two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 13, 2020 01:56 PM
Created: March 13, 2020 01:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico will be extending their spring break by two weeks, through April 5, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

"We will use this three-week period to plan and prepare for some of the changes this pandemic will necessitate, including for the continued academic success of our students and the health of our entire university community," said UNM President Garnett Stokes. 

The university will be sharing updates at this link.

— Garnett S. Stokes (@PresidentStokes) March 13, 2020


