UNM extends spring break by two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: March 13, 2020 01:56 PM
Created: March 13, 2020 01:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico will be extending their spring break by two weeks, through April 5, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will use this three-week period to plan and prepare for some of the changes this pandemic will necessitate, including for the continued academic success of our students and the health of our entire university community," said UNM President Garnett Stokes.
The university will be sharing updates at this link.
Due to COVID-19, @UNM students will be on an extended Spring Break through April 5, 2020. More details on how this will impact faculty and staff will be forthcoming. Please continue checking https://t.co/PrcWmmchGY for the most up-to-date information. https://t.co/5xvtNT4OVF
