UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was almost a year ago when the community mourned the death of Lobo defensive lineman Nahje Flowers. Now, the university and the NCAA will face a lawsuit over his death.
Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, with co-counsels Bob Hilliard and Mika Hilaire, will formally announce the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon alongside Flowers' family. Crump is also the attorney representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake.
Flowers had been with the UNM football team since 2016. Last November, he was found dead in his apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was just 21 years old.
"It was a tough season," said Lobo quarterback Trae Hall. "We all played our heart out and the loss of Nahje and we tried to play through it. Play for him."
The lawsuit is raising questions about UNM's treatment of student-athletes. Flowers had reportedly visited a psychiatrist a few days before his death. According to a release from Crump's office:
"(Flowers) was prescribed antidepressants by the doctor and was instructed to sit out for at least two games. His coach forced him to play the game, despite the health concerns. Flowers did not go to school the next day, and was later found dead in his apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The autopsy indicated his brain had signs of CTE."
More details about the lawsuit are expected to be announced in a virtual press conference at 1 p.m.
