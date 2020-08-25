UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers

The lawsuit is raising questions about UNM's treatment of student-athletes. Flowers had reportedly visited a psychiatrist a few days before his death. According to a release from Crump's office:

"(Flowers) was prescribed antidepressants by the doctor and was instructed to sit out for at least two games. His coach forced him to play the game, despite the health concerns. Flowers did not go to school the next day, and was later found dead in his apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The autopsy indicated his brain had signs of CTE."

More details about the lawsuit are expected to be announced in a virtual press conference at 1 p.m.