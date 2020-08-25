UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers | KOB 4
Advertisement

UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers

UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 25, 2020 08:11 AM
Created: August 25, 2020 07:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was almost a year ago when the community mourned the death of Lobo defensive lineman Nahje Flowers. Now, the university and the NCAA will face a lawsuit over his death. 

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, with co-counsels Bob Hilliard and Mika Hilaire, will formally announce the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon alongside Flowers' family. Crump is also the attorney representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake. 

Advertisement

Flowers had been with the UNM football team since 2016. Last November, he was found dead in his apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was just 21 years old. 

"It was a tough season," said Lobo quarterback Trae Hall. "We all played our heart out and the loss of Nahje and we tried to play through it. Play for him." 

The lawsuit is raising questions about UNM's treatment of student-athletes. Flowers had reportedly visited a psychiatrist a few days before his death. According to a release from Crump's office: 

"(Flowers) was prescribed antidepressants by the doctor and was instructed to sit out for at least two games. His coach forced him to play the game, despite the health concerns. Flowers did not go to school the next day, and was later found dead in his apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The autopsy indicated his brain had signs of CTE." 

More details about the lawsuit are expected to be announced in a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
Boundary Waters remains identified as New Mexico man
Boundary Waters remains identified as New Mexico man
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council
Advertisement


UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers
UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers
Substance abuse complicating COVID-19 fight on Navajo Nation
Substance abuse complicating COVID-19 fight on Navajo Nation
Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque
Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque
Aerial inspection company to invest in New Mexico expansion
Aerial inspection company to invest in New Mexico expansion
Navajo Nation reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death