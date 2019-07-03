UNM faces public records problems, again

UNM has provided some of the material KOB 4 requested, but not all of it.

At one point, a UNM staffer sent this statement:

"We extended our deadline internally but failed to provide notice to you. We apologize. Our records staff is new and backlogged with documents requests."

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government said not having enough staff is not an excuse.

"The law does not say how you comply. It says you must comply," said Melanie Majors, the executive director of NMFOG. "So if an organization needs to maybe put more resources to responding to IPRA, maybe the people who are the records custodians or the assistants need more training."

Under the Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA), government agencies like UNM are required to turn over public documents.

The law says the documents must be provided within 15 business days, or "as soon as practicable."

"And if an organization does not comply with that, then they're in violation of the law," Majors said.

According to UNM, they received 854 records requests back in 2018, and produced more than 65,000 pages of records.

However, they also had to pay $35,000 after failing to provide records to the operator of a website.

Last year, Attorney General Hector Balderas slammed UNM in a 32-page report, saying UNM was exhibiting "flagrant abuse of our transparency laws."

"Well, we're always striving to do better," said UNM spokesperson Cinnamon Blair. "I mean, where we can improve we will, and we've always been responsive to the AG's office."

Blair said the school is making efforts to reduce response times and increase training.

"We've had the AG's office come and do a campus-wide training to anybody who manages IPRA within their department, as well as the legal team – they came in December and also they follow the AG's compliance guide very closely," Blair said.

UNM did not want to comment on the latest lawsuit because it is pending litigation.

From July 2016 through April 2019, UNM received 1,904 IPRA requests.

Of those:

23% came from local media

18% came from one blog site

8% came from 10 names on the subject of fetal tissue

Overall, UNM fulfilled about 88% of IPRA requests in 2018. The remaining 12% of requests were either denied under legal exceptions or the requests did not comply with IPRA.