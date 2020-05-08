UNM facing massive budget shortfall

A spokesperson from UNM said, "Our hope is that we will start mitigate some of the damage as we move to ramp up our clinical operations in coming weeks."

HSC will also look at using some of the money in their reserves.

Projects like the new hospital tower are still in the works. However, the schedule could be impacted by COVID-19.

The university has already received more than $20 million in financial aid from the federal government, and officials plan on asking for more.

