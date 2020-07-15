UNM financial expert says state could see 165,000 new unemployment claims

The state could see 165,000 people file for unemployment before the end of the quarter.

"So what we are seeing now may not be the worst of what we see,” Mitchell said.

The federal government has given New Mexico businesses 9,650 disaster loans for a total of $566 million, and 21,924 PPP loans totaling $2.2 billion.

Officials also discussed college football. Both New Mexico State and UNM could lose millions of dollars in guaranteed money if they’re unable to play certain out-of-state teams because of the pandemic.

Lawmakers will spend the next two days working with experts to come up with solutions.