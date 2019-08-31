UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized | KOB 4
UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized

Justine Lopez
September 01, 2019 12:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM's head football coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital after the Lobo's opening game Saturday.

UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez released the following statement:

"Immediately following tonight's football game between The University of New Mexico and Sam Houston State University, Lobo Head Coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident."

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

August 31, 2019

