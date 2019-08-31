UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
Justine Lopez
September 01, 2019 12:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM's head football coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital after the Lobo's opening game Saturday.
UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez released the following statement:
"Immediately following tonight's football game between The University of New Mexico and Sam Houston State University, Lobo Head Coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident."
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Updated: September 01, 2019 12:13 AM
Created: August 31, 2019 09:15 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved