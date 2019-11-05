UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies

Photo: UNM Athletics
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 05, 2019 10:26 AM
Created: November 05, 2019 09:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nahje Flowers, a 21-year-old UNM football player, has died. He had been part of the Lobos defensive line since 2016.
Bob Davie, head coach for the Lobos, made the following statement:
"Earlier this morning we were made aware of the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers. Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by this loss. Nahje was a wonderful person and great teammate. Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing and our prayers go out to his family."
UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez said that grief counselors are being made available for the team and staff.
"Nahje was an incredible young man," Nuñez said. "Our focus right now is on the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and the support needed."
A Lobo football press conference scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The cause of death has not been released.
