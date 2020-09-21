UNM freshman enrollment up despite pandemic setbacks | KOB 4
UNM freshman enrollment up despite pandemic setbacks

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 21, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: September 21, 2020 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico reported an increase in freshman enrollment this year despite the impacts of coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Garcia, UNM vice president for enrollment management, said he credits the increase in part due to preparations.

"The preparation of the state, the governor and others have put into keeping everyone safe. The planning the university did—it's definitely paying off,” Garcia said.

While overall enrollment at UNM has declined by more than 2%, the freshman class size increased by about 7.5%.

"For us, it's important because we receive a portion of our funding from the state which is very helpful. But, we also know that the state is struggling a little bit in terms of gas and oil revenue,” Garcia said.

UNM officials said 728 fewer students are living on campus despite the uptick in enrolled freshmen. This year, 1,502 students are living in housing on main campus. Last year, the number was 2,270.

After years of declining enrollment, which has led to budget cuts, attracting and keeping tuition dollars will be critical for the tough budget balancing days ahead.


