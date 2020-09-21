UNM freshman enrollment up despite pandemic setbacks

"For us, it's important because we receive a portion of our funding from the state which is very helpful. But, we also know that the state is struggling a little bit in terms of gas and oil revenue,” Garcia said.

UNM officials said 728 fewer students are living on campus despite the uptick in enrolled freshmen. This year, 1,502 students are living in housing on main campus. Last year, the number was 2,270.

After years of declining enrollment, which has led to budget cuts, attracting and keeping tuition dollars will be critical for the tough budget balancing days ahead.