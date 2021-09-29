UNM graduates start sweets shop in downtown Albuquerque

Chase Golightly
Updated: September 29, 2021 02:59 PM
Created: September 29, 2021 02:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For two UNM graduates, sweet dreams are made of this: mini donuts and ice cream.
Ashlynn Brown and Obij Aget opened Yummy's Mini Donuts and Ice Cream, at 1 Central Ave. NW Suite D, a business they decided to start after getting married.
"I like working with my husband," Brown said. "We spend a lot of time together which is nice."
When deciding where to start their business, they thought about starting from scratch – the same way they now prepare their donuts. However, here is home for them. Brown and Aget met at UNM where she was a cheerleader and he was a basketball player.
"We've gotten so much support from the Lobo family," Brown said. "So we are very appreciative."
"I met a lot of people here that I can call family." Aget said. "For me, going somewhere else, I don't see it. There isn't anywhere else where I can fit in except here."
Now, with every customer who comes into the couple's business, they get to share in the love they have for each other and the community they are in.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company