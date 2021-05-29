UNM group shares stories of resilience from COVID-19 pandemic

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The past year tested New Mexicans like no other, which is why a team at the University of New Mexico decided to capture people’s stories of resilience throughout the pandemic.
KOB 4’s Joy Wang shows us how a group at UNM started “Stories of Resilience: How New Mexican Communities Are Facing COVID-19”.
To learn more about the project, including information on how to share your story, click here.
https://www.resiliencenm.org/
