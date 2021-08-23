UNM has provided more than $1M in vaccine incentives to students

"I think we're in really good shape," UNM spokesperson Cinnamon Blair said, noting that students are wearing masks and seem happy to be back.

The university is working on creating a framework for what happens when the deadline arrives and a student is not vaccinated.

Blair said they want to work with people to get them to comply – hoping there are other options besides expulsion. She said that might include starting with barring those students or staff from going inside buildings.

UNM is reportedly seeing a very slight drop in enrollment, but a slight increase in the number of freshmen.