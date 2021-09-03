UNM Health alerts patients about major cybersecurity attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of New Mexico's largest health care providers is warning hundreds of thousands of its patients that their personal information may have been hacked.



UNM Health, including UNM Hospital, UNM Medical Group, Inc., and UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center, Inc., is alerting patients following a major cybersecurity attack.



The healthcare provider is now sending a letter to patients whose personal information may have been hacked.



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights, 637,232 patients are affected.



UNM Health announced the massive security breach with a video statement posted on its website last month.



"The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to our network and may have accessed or obtained certain files from our systems", said Michael Richards, Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs.

UNM Health says compromised information could include patient names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, medical record or patient identification numbers, health insurance information, and even limited clinical information.